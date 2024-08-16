RBI Imposes Rs 1.27 Crore Penalty On Bank Of Maharashtra For Regulatory Non-Compliance

On Friday, the Reserve Bank announced that it has levied a penalty of Rs 1.27 crore on the Bank of Maharashtra for non-adherence to its directives, including those related to Know Your Customer norms.

The Reserve Bank of India, through an order issued on Aug. 8, 2024, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.27 crore on the Bank of Maharashtra for failing to comply with specific RBI directions on 'Loan System for Delivery of Bank Credit', 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks', and 'Know Your Customer', as per the central bank's statement.