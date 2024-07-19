RBI Governor Sounds Caution On Low Bank Deposit Growth

Banks need to recognise changing preferences among depositors and enhance their deposit aggregation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

"Deposit mobilisation has been lagging credit growth for some time now. This may potentially expose the system to structural liquidity issues," Das said at a banking summit organised by The Financial Express."...There could be structural changes happening which banks, NBFCs (non bank financial companies) and other lenders need to recognise and accordingly devise their strategies."

In his speech, Das noted that households and consumers who traditionally leaned on the banking system for their savings needs are increasingly moving money towards capital markets and other intermediaries.

"On their part, banks have sought to fill the credit-deposit gap by increasing their reliance on other sources like short term borrowings, certificates of deposits, etc.," he said, adding that such moves may expose lenders to further interest rate risks.