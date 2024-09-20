RBI Tames Volatile Rupee With $689 Billion Reserves

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank chief Shaktikanta Das has pulled off a rare balancing act: Clamping down on volatility in the rupee while allowing it to drift lower to aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s export ambitions.

The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have swelled to almost $700 billion in a move reminiscent of China’s accumulation two decades ago. Frequent interventions under Das, whose six years in office are due to end in December, have transformed the rupee from Asia’s most volatile currency to one of the least.

At the same time, the exchange rate has dropped to record lows near 84 per dollar without sparking warnings about spiraling import costs and inflation. The latest example: The rupee’s move was comparatively slight when the Federal Reserve’s outsized interest-rate cut this week jolted global markets.

Clamping down on volatility and building up a stockpile of foreign exchange holdings to safeguard the economy in the event of skittish overseas investors pulling funds has been a key plank of the RBI governor’s tenure. While the strategy has helped attract foreign investment and improved a current account deficit that often caused headaches for Das’s predecessors, the interventions also bear risks and have been censured by the US Treasury.

Das had some structural tailwinds on his side. Nearly $20 billion of debt inflows largely linked to JPMorgan Chase & Co’s inclusion of India in its flagship emerging markets bond index has allowed officials to mop up hard currency, while bullish investors bet big on the world’s fastest growing major economy, helping its stock market overtake Hong Kong to become the world’s fourth largest this year.

India’s current account deficit has also narrowed recently thanks to cheaper oil from Russia and global firms setting up service hubs to tap growth in the nation of 1.4 billion people.