RBI Governor Says Banks Highlighted Potential Stress Areas In Last Few Months

A few Indian bankers have highlighted possible areas of risk build-up in the banking system over the last six to eight months, RBI Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Das highlighted several regulatory and supervisory measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India in the last few years to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and sharp monetary policy tightening globally.

"There has been a gradual and consistent turnaround in the banking system, despite the multiple headwinds," Das said, at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards 2024.

To protect the financial system from these challenges, the RBI shifted to a principle-based and an activity-based approach, from an entity-based approach. All key indicators of scheduled commercial banks—capital adequacy, asset quality and profitability—have shown improvement in the last four years, he said.