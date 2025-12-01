RBI Governor Releases Five-Year National Financial Inclusion Strategy

The five-year strategy has been framed under the aegis of Technical Group on Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy (TGFIFL) following country-wide discussions with various stakeholders by the RBI and consultations involving the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, National Skill Development Corporation, and National Centre for Financial Education.