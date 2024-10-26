RBI Governor Das Pushes Back On Calls To Cut Food From Inflation Target

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das rejected the proposal of a top government adviser to strip volatile food prices from inflation targets, saying such a move would make no sense to normal consumers.

Eliminating food, which accounts for nearly half the Asian nation’s consumer inflation basket, would amount to “not having a target,” the Reserve Bank of India chief said at a Peterson Institute for International Economics forum in Washington on Friday.

“Targeting core inflation without food inflation will make no sense to the average citizen,” he added. “It’s the headline inflation that the common person understands and should remain that way.”