RBI Finds Irregularities In Gold Loan Practices, Cautions Lenders

The Reserve Bank of India has found that select supervised entities carry several irregular practices in granting loans against pledges of gold ornaments and jewellery.

The major deficiencies include shortcomings in use of third parties for sourcing and appraisal of loans, valuation of gold without the presence of the customer, inadequate due diligence and lack of end-use monitoring of gold loans.

Lack of transparency during auction of gold ornaments and jewellery on default by the customer, weaknesses in monitoring of loan-to-value ratio and incorrect application of risk weights.

In this regard, the RBI has asked gold loan lenders to submit an action report to the senior supervisory manager of the central bank within three months of this circular.