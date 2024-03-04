RBI Expects Launch Of Interoperable Internet Banking In 2024: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India expects the launch of interoperable internet banking in this calendar year, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

Since approval has already been given to the National Payments Corp., enabling such a system is in process, Das said at the inaugural event of the Digital Payments Awareness Week in Mumbai. "We have given approval for implementing such an interoperable system to NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd."

Such a step is also part of the payments vision 2025 of the RBI, he said. The system is also expected in light of the multiple payment aggregators in the system.