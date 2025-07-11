RBI Clarifies Norms For Agri, MSME Loans Against Gold, Silver Collateral

The Reserve Bank of India clarified on Friday that banks could extend agricultural and MSME loans against voluntarily pledged gold and silver without violating collateral-free loan norms, provided the lending falls within the permissible collateral-free limit.

The clarification is significant in the context of the RBI's existing guidelines on collateral-free loans to the agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises, which are often interpreted restrictively.

The central bank said that such voluntary pledges will not be treated as a breach of its December 2024 circular on credit flow to agriculture or the master direction on MSME lending, according to a release.