RBI Bulletin: US Tariffs To Hit Net External Demand, But GST Cuts Will Mitigate Adverse Impact

The Reserve Bank of India, in its monthly bulletin, acknowledged the potential adverse impact of US tariffs on India's merchandise exports, but highlighted the support offered to the economy by the recent rationalisation in goods and services tax rates.

"The high US tariffs, unless resolved, could reduce India’s merchandise exports to the largest export destination, adversely impacting net external demand," stated the bulletin, published on Monday.

However, the recent structural reforms, including the implementation of GST 2.0, are expected to boost domestic demand and output, "which may mitigate the adverse impact of US tariffs", the central bank said.

Notably, the US has slapped Indian imports with tariffs as high as 50%, which is at par with Brazil and highest among America's Asian trading partners.

The recent trade data, however, showed India's overall exports continued to climb in September, as the slump in shipments to the US was compensated by a sharper increase in non-US exports.

Exports to non-US markets grew 10.9% year-on-year, outpacing the 6.6% growth in August. Overall, the exports in September grew by 6.7% on an annual basis to $36.38 billion.