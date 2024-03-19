RBI Bulletin: Indicators Suggest GDP Growth Closer To 8% In FY24

GDP growth for fiscal 2024 may surpass estimates, given that it already exceeded expectations during the quarter, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Real GDP expanded at a six-quarter high rate of 8.4% in the October-December period, powered by strong momentum, robust indirect taxes and lower subsidies, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin published on Tuesday.

"Our nowcast of real GDP growth for January–March 2024, seen in conjunction with high-frequency indicators for the fourth quarter, suggests that the NSO’s estimate for the full year 2023–24 will be exceeded and a rate closer to 8% may be clocked," it said.

The National Statistical Office forecasts GDP growth at 7.6% for FY24.

The high visibility of structural demand and healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will likely be the galvanising forces for growth going forward, the bulletin said.

The Indian economy is experiencing a conducive macroeconomic configuration that can be its launching pad for a step-up in its growth trajectory, the central bank said. "Over the period 2021–24, growth has averaged above 8%, and the underlying fundamentals indicate that this can be sustained and even built upon."