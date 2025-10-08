RBI Building Digital Payments Intelligence Platform To Flag Real-Time Financial Frauds: Sanjay Malhotra

The RBI is building an online payments intelligence platform to detect real-time financial frauds, which has been a growing concern amid India's rapid shift towards digital finance, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The initiative is part of the Reserve Bank of India's broader effort to strengthen the country’s digital public infrastructure and enhance the safety and reliability of its fast-growing fintech ecosystem.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, Malhotra said the RBI was working to develop a payments intelligence platform that could identify and mitigate fraudulent transactions in real time.

"Design products and services that are easy to use, accessible for all, with assistive technologies, ensuring that the vulnerable groups such as the senior citizens, individuals with limited digital literacy and the specially-abled are not left behind," he told fintech firms.

Malhotra also said that artificial intelligence should be deployed as public infrastructure as AI holds potential to fundamentally enhance the next generation of digital public infrastructure.

Reflecting on India’s digital journey, Malhotra noted that the first phase was focused on building infrastructure and broadening access to services such as savings, insurance and investments.

The next phase, he said, is about universalising this impact — deepening inclusion, leveraging data responsibly, and expanding benefits to all sections of society.