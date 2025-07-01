The Reserve Bank of India has named Kesavan Ramachandran as its new Executive Director.The announcement comes a day after NDTV Profit had reported that Kesavan would likely be among the central bank officials elevated to the executive director rank.Kesavan is presently the principal chief general manager of the RBI's Risk Management Department. As executive director, he will look after Department of Regulation (Prudential Regulation Division).He has over three decades of experience in areas relating to currency management, banking and non-banking supervision, training and administration, as per an RBI press release. He has previously served as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College.Kesavan is a post-graduate with an MBA in Banking and Finance and holds a diploma in International Financial Reporting from ACCA, UK. Kesavan is also a certified associate of the IIBF..Global Slowdown Of 100 Bps Can Drag India's Growth By 30 Bps, Says RBI's Financial Stability Report