RBI Allows Retail Distribution Of E-Rupee Through Non-Bank Payment System Operators

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed the distribution of central bank digital currency, or e-rupee, to retail users through non-bank payment system operators, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the monetary policy statement on Friday.

"It is proposed to make CBDC-retail accessible to a broader segment of users by enabling non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets," Das said.

This will help the central bank test whether the CBDC platform is resilient enough to handle multi-channel transactions, he said.

On Dec. 27, transactions through CBDC crossed the milestone of the 10 lakh mark in a single day for the first time.

In December 2022, the central bank launched the CBDC pilot in the retail segment within a closed user group comprising participating customers and merchants. The first phase of the pilot included participation from four banks, namely the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Subsequently, another four banks — Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also joined the pilot programme.

CBDC pilots are currently underway with more use-cases and participating banks, Das said.