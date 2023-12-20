RBI Allows Card-On-File Tokenisation Through Card Issuing Banks

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed all card-issuing banks and financial institutions to offer card-on-file tokenisation.

Through this, card users will now get a single point of tokenisation before they use multiple merchant sites, according to an official circular. However, it will only be done after customer consent.

Before this announcement, CoF tokenisation was only possible through a merchant's application or webpage.

But since tokenisation has improved the transaction security and approval rate, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das proposed its extension to issuer banks as well in his monetary policy address on Oct. 6.