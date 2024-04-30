Raul Rebello Takes Charge As MD And CEO Of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Raul Rebello has taken charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. from April 30. He will hold the post for the next five years.

He was the chief operating officer until he was appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer designate from May 1, 2023.

Rebello has resumed the position after the superannuation of Ramesh Iyer from his position as vice-chairman and managing director, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Before joining Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Rebello was executive vice president and head of rural lending and financial inclusion at Axis Bank Ltd.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed 0.02% higher on Tuesday at Rs 261.55 apiece, as compared with a 0.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.