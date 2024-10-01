Rating Agencies Don't See Major Uptick In Gold Loan Credit Losses

A day after the Reserve Bank of India cautioned lenders on irregular gold loan practices and asked to closely monitor the growth in this segment, rating agencies said that they don't expect a major uptick in credit losses in these loans.

While the central bank's concerns are valid and compliance must be adhered to, rating agencies believe that it may not have a material impact on the overall banking sector as the gold loan portfolio does not constitute a significant part of it.

Late on Monday, the RBI said that it has found that select supervised entities are exercising several irregular practices in granting loans against pledges of gold ornaments and jewellery.

The major deficiencies include shortcomings in the use of third parties for sourcing and appraisal of loans, valuation of gold without the presence of the customer, inadequate due diligence, lack of end-use monitoring of gold loans and weakness in loan-to-value ratios.

RBI has also asked lenders to submit an action report to the senior supervisory manager of the central bank within three months.



However, rating agencies remain positive on the space as it is witnessing healthy loan growth and asset quality has been satisfactory.

CRISIL Ratings expects a healthy growth rate of around 16–18% in terms of assets under management in the current financial year, Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and chief ratings officer, said in a webinar.

This expectation underscores the elevated gold prices and because traditional gold loan financiers are able to manage the asset quality and risk-adjusted returns well.

"I don’t expect a decline in the asset quality of gold loans. Most of the traditional players are managing the risks well. Even though there are short-term delinquencies, credit losses are quite negligible," he said.

Within retail credit, loans against gold jewellery clocked a growth of 41% year-on-year in August as compared with over 20% in the same period a year ago, the latest RBI data showed. As of August, outstanding gold loans in the system were Rs 1.40 lakh crore as against overall banking credit of Rs 169 lakh crore.