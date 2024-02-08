Rate-Hike Transmission Delayed As External Benchmark-Linked Loans Share Remains Low: RBI

The lower proportion of bank loans set to the external benchmark-linked lending rate is one of the reasons for incomplete transmission of rate hikes, according to RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.

The Reserve Bank of India has once again emphasised the need for better transmission of the 250 basis points of cumulative rate hikes between May 2022 and February 2023.

"The rates on deposit side reset much faster," Swaminathan said at a post-policy media event in Mumbai. "On the lending side, it takes time to pass on because (the) proportion of loans that are benchmarked to EBLR is still less than 50%."

Loans linked to the marginal cost of lending rate account for a larger portion of state-owned banks' floating rate book than EBLR loans.