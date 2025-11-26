Rare Earth Magnets Being Sourced From All Nations, Including China: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote the manufacturing of rare earth permanent magnets, a move which would help reduce India's dependence on China.

The 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs)' was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs 7,280 crore, comprising sales-linked incentives of Rs 6,450 crore on REPM sales for five years and capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore for setting up 6,000 MTPA of REPM manufacturing facilities.