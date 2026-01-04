Raghav Chadha Calls Govt's Social Security Rules 'Small Win' For Gig Workers: Internet Says 'Facts First'

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha on Sunday called Centre's social security rules a "small win" for gig workers via a post on X.

The Rajya Sabha member's comments come amid an on-going debate over the income and work conditions of gig workers, especially those working for leading quick commerce (QC) platforms.

Chadha congratulated all gig workers and delivery partners on the implementation of Centre's social security rules, calling them 'good news'.

"Central Government’s draft Social Security Rules are the first step towards recognition, protection and dignity for your work", he stated.

Further, he took a jibe at quick commerce platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit stating that they chose not to listen to their workers but the people of this country and the government did.

"This is a small win, but an important win", the politician said.