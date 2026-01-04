Raghav Chadha Calls Govt's Social Security Rules 'Small Win' For Gig Workers: Internet Says 'Facts First'
Chadha congratulated all gig workers and delivery partners on the implementation of Centre's social security rules, calling them 'good news'.
Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha on Sunday called Centre's social security rules a "small win" for gig workers via a post on X.
The Rajya Sabha member's comments come amid an on-going debate over the income and work conditions of gig workers, especially those working for leading quick commerce (QC) platforms.
Chadha congratulated all gig workers and delivery partners on the implementation of Centre's social security rules, calling them 'good news'.
"Central Government’s draft Social Security Rules are the first step towards recognition, protection and dignity for your work", he stated.
Further, he took a jibe at quick commerce platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit stating that they chose not to listen to their workers but the people of this country and the government did.
"This is a small win, but an important win", the politician said.
Congratulations to all Gig Workers and Delivery Partners. There is good news for you.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 4, 2026
Central Governmentâs draft Social Security Rules are the first step towards recognition, protection and dignity for your work.
Even though the Platforms (Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, etc.) choseâ¦ pic.twitter.com/tD7iyI25k6
However, the statement did not go down well with some X users. Many of them highlighted how the rules are part of the 2020 labour codes, which were notified in November, months before the gig workers' strike had begun.
"Weren’t these already a part of the labour codes notified in 2025, passed in the Parliament by 2020? Why are we confusing it for a response to a strike that negligible participation? Facts first, please!", stated one user.
"Raghav Chadha raised this issue just a week ago. The Social Security Code was passed years ago. Draft rules were in process for months. Claiming a “win” after the decision is announced isn’t leadership — it’s opportunism. Governance ≠ credit hunting", said another.
The debate surrounding gig workers and the gig worker economy intensified after the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union declared nation-wide strikes. Some of their demands included fixed minimum wages, end to 10-minute deliveries, and provisions for social security among other things.