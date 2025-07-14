R Doraiswamy Appointed As CEO & MD Of LIC

Economy & FinanceR Doraiswamy Appointed As CEO & MD Of LIC
The appointment comes after Siddhartha Mohanty’s term as the CEO & MD of LIC ended on June 7.

14 Jul 2025, 07:47 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Before taking charge as the MD, Doraiswamy has held various positions in the state-run insurer.. (Photo: LIC)</p></div>
R Doraiswamy has been appointed as the chief executive officer and managing director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, according to a notification issued by the Department of Financial Services on Monday.

The appointment comes after Siddhartha Mohanty’s term ended on June 7. Doraiswamy, serving as MD at LIC since September 2023, has more than 37 years of experience in operations, marketing, technology and academics, according to the information shared by LIC.

Before taking charge as the MD, Doraiswamy has held various positions in the state-run insurer.

In terms of education, he is a graduate in mathematics from Madurai Kamaraj University, and fellow member of Insurance Institute of India and a student member of Institute of Actuaries of India.

