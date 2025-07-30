Quad Partnership, FTA To Reduce US Tariffs On India To 15%: Manish Chokhani

"Let us wait for better times ahead even as we tackle this bump in the road," he added.

US President Donald Trump declared a 25% tariff on India after five rounds of talks over negotiating a free trade agreement.

Trump cited its tariff policy which he called "among the highest in the World," accusing it of "having the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any country", via a post on Truth Social.

He also said that India "bought a vast majority" of its military equipment from Russia and said that it was Russia's "largest buyer" of energy.

He described this as "not good" as this was helping Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine and its ongoing war with the country, which Trump has been trying to negotiate a truce for.

Trump said that India would pay an additional penalty for this along with the 25% tariffs on Aug.1 due to this.