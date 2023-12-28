Punjab National Bank Approves Rs 7,500-Crore Fundraise Plan For FY25

Punjab National Bank in BKC. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
Punjab National Bank will raise up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during the next financial year.The lender's board approved the proposal at its meeting on Thursday.The funds will be raised through qualified institutional placement or follow-on public offer or any other mode during FY25, subject to receipt of requisite approval, according to an exchange filing.
