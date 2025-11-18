Business NewsEconomy & FinanceProminent Market Voices Join FM Sitharaman’s Pre-Budget Capital Market Consultation
Prominent Market Voices Join FM Sitharaman’s Pre-Budget Capital Market Consultation

The pre-Budget dialogue will continue through the week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Preparations for the Union Budget 2026–27.(Image Source: Ministry Of Finance/X)</p></div>
Preparations for the Union Budget 2026–27.(Image Source: Ministry Of Finance/X)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the fourth round of pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2026–27. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, and Chief Economic Adviser Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Sources to NDTV Profit revealed that several prominent names from the financial sector were present at the meeting, including Sandeep Sikka, Saurabh Mukherjea, Motilal Oswal, Sushant Bhansali, Dhirendra Kumar, and Vishal Kapoor.

The consultation with market representatives follows the first round of pre-Budget meetings held on Monday, where Sitharaman engaged with leading economists and agriculture sector representatives to gather insights on growth, investment, and fiscal priorities.

The pre-Budget dialogue will continue through the week. On Nov 18, the Finance Minister met stakeholders from the MSME and manufacturing sectors, with discussions likely around credit availability, ease of doing business, and measures to boost domestic production and exports.

On Nov. 19, the consultations will shift to representatives from banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and the information technology (IT) sector. These interactions mark the beginning of the government’s preparation for the upcoming budget.

The discussions on Nov. 20 will focus on two key service segments—hospitality and tourism, followed by a meeting with labour unions. Stakeholders from these sectors are expected to raise matters related to post-pandemic recovery, demand creation, skill development, wage structures and social security frameworks.

On Nov. 21, the Finance Minister will engage with stakeholders from infrastructure and energy, as well as urbanization experts. These sessions are likely to emphasise long-term capital requirements, green transition pathways, public-private partnerships, city planning, mobility, housing and municipal financing.

 The consultation process is expected to conclude on November 26, with meetings involving social sector representatives and Internal Officers. With February 1 falling on a Sunday, there is growing chatter that the Union Budget may be presented either on January 31 or February 2.

