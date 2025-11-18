Prominent Market Voices Join FM Sitharaman’s Pre-Budget Capital Market Consultation

The consultation with market representatives follows the first round of pre-Budget meetings held on Monday, where Sitharaman engaged with leading economists and agriculture sector representatives to gather insights on growth, investment, and fiscal priorities.

The pre-Budget dialogue will continue through the week. On Nov 18, the Finance Minister met stakeholders from the MSME and manufacturing sectors, with discussions likely around credit availability, ease of doing business, and measures to boost domestic production and exports.

On Nov. 19, the consultations will shift to representatives from banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and the information technology (IT) sector. These interactions mark the beginning of the government’s preparation for the upcoming budget.

The discussions on Nov. 20 will focus on two key service segments—hospitality and tourism, followed by a meeting with labour unions. Stakeholders from these sectors are expected to raise matters related to post-pandemic recovery, demand creation, skill development, wage structures and social security frameworks.

On Nov. 21, the Finance Minister will engage with stakeholders from infrastructure and energy, as well as urbanization experts. These sessions are likely to emphasise long-term capital requirements, green transition pathways, public-private partnerships, city planning, mobility, housing and municipal financing.

The consultation process is expected to conclude on November 26, with meetings involving social sector representatives and Internal Officers. With February 1 falling on a Sunday, there is growing chatter that the Union Budget may be presented either on January 31 or February 2.