Premiumisation, Smart Products To Drive Appliances, Consumer Electronics Sector In 2026

However, Vachani, who is also co-founder and executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies said: ” At the same time, the continued dependence on imported components — particularly in critical areas such as display panels and compressors — highlights the opportunity to further strengthen the domestic component ecosystem and enhance value addition."

The year 2025 also has milestones as - LG Electronics India’s record-breaking IPO, Haier’s strategic divestment, and Samsung’s unprecedented Rs 1 lakh crore sales achievement, along with big-ticket investment plans which highlighted the sector’s scale and investor confidence.

2025 was a year of 'hits and misses' for the consumer durables industry, said Manish Sharma, an industry veteran and Chair for FICCI Electronics & White Goods committee. Sales of cooling products as AC and refrigerator were impacted due to weather-led volatility.