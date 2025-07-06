Pregnancy, Prices, And Posh Perks: New Age Whimsies To Some Bare Necessities

The end of another week, a few more bills and a lot more kicks! Just when I was still coming to terms with expectant mothers attending self hypnosis classes, what caught my eye this week was a luxury bump-to-baby concierge service. Yes, you heard that right. 'From nursery planning to hospital prep, finding the right wellness support, and managing life's little details.' That's what the service advertises to help do.

The pregnancy shenanigans don't just have to end at birth. Apparently, the well heeled in cities like Mumbai are now no longer happy with just hiring 'regular' nannies. For those who want to go the extra mile and don't mind the splurge, you can now hire a nanny with diplomas or even a masters degree in child care. Child care & health, psychology & guidance, teaching methods and keeping records are just some of the areas these nannies are trained at. Salaries for the positions can go up to a lakh rupees a month and are expected to come with formal job sector benefits. Also, after all of that, if you think you can expect them to spent the day washing your baby's nappies...think again!

But, moving from new age whimsies to what's a bare essential- health insurance. A first-hand account from a bosom buddy proved to be an eye opener in financial planning for pregnancy. The cost of not having a health insurance can be high anytime- more so in times of a pregnancy. A health insurance was on Megha's mind. "I thought I’d get one after the pregnancy so I could add my child to the policy," she said. Premiums seemed high and she ended up postponing the decision. The delay cost her close to Rs 40 lakh.

Megha found herself hospitalized for a week before and after delivery, while her premature new born ended up spending over 70 days in the NICU. High creatinine and a diagnosis of preeclampsia during the pregnancy, and a consequent acute kidney injury, months of medication and eventually a transplant. The medical bills piled up quickly. Budget for the unexpected. That's her takeaway. Complications can happen, shares Megha. Build a buffer into your financial plan for pre and postnatal care.

On that somber note, until next weekend!