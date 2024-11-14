Potato, Other Vegetable Prices Drive Wholesale Inflation 2.36% Higher In October

Wholesale food prices increased 11.59% during October, compared to 9.47% in September, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. Rise in food and fuel prices took wholesale inflation, calculated through Wholesale Price Index, to 2.36%.

On sequential basis, WPI inflation, increased 0.97%, with food index again contributing the most with a rise of 3.02%.

Food articles—which are a part of primary articles—saw the highest rise in potato and vegetable wholesale prices, which rose 78.73% and 63.04% on-year. Onion wholesale prices rose 39.25%, while eggs, meat and fish prices cooled off by 0.52%.

WPI Food Index—comprising 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group—increased from 9.47% in September 2024 to 11.59% in October 2024, the government statement said.