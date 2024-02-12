After France, UPI Services To Be Launched In Sri Lanka, Mauritius Today

RuPay card services will also be launched in Mauritius during this event, the statement added.

“India has emerged as a leader in fintech innovation and digital public infrastructure. The Prime Minister has emphasised sharing the experiences and innovations of our development journey with partner countries. Given India's strong cultural and mutual ties with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch of UPI services will enable digital transactions at a faster and seamless pace,” the PMO stated.

It further added that this collaboration would benefit both countries and boost digital connectivity. It will also provide hassle-free travel for Indian citizens in these countries.

“The extension of RuPayCard services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on the RuPay ecosystem in Mauritius and facilitate the use of RuPayCard for settlements in both India and Mauritius,” the statement said.