Policy Pivot Unlikely Until Inflation Is Under Control, Show MPC Minutes

"We're in a period of transition, which is a little delicate where neither forward guidance works nor pre-emptive policy actions," said Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan. "Very recently, we saw that expectations of rate cuts by major advanced economies have made global markets very exuberant," he said.

This makes the job of central banks even more difficult, especially since the last leg of disinflation is still pending, he said. Staying on course with determination without getting carried away is the best bet to address these transition challenges, said Ranjan.

External member Jayanth R. Varma, who voted for a rate cut and a change in stance, said the current policy rate of 6.5% translates into a real rate of 2%. "I do not believe that such a high real rate is required at this stage to drive inflation down to the target of 4%," he said. It is true that economic growth is holding up well, but there is no evidence at all that the economy is overheating, he explained.

"During the last few years, we have seen several policy measures, including digitalisation, tax reforms, and a step up in infrastructure investment that should boost the potential growth rate of the economy," he said. If the potential growth rate of the economy is close to 8%, then the economy is not at risk of overheating in FY25, he said.

As such, a real interest rate of 1–1.5% would then be sufficient to glide inflation to the target of 4%. A real interest rate of 2% creates the very real risk of turning growth pessimism into a self-fulfilling prophecy, he added. Fiscal consolidation, too, opens up space for monetary easing without risking an inflationary spiral, he said.

"In my view, the time has come for the MPC to send a clear signal that it takes its dual mandate of inflation and growth seriously and that it would not maintain a real interest rate that is significantly more than what is needed to achieve its target."