'Poison-For-Health' Narrative Can Severely Impact Sugar Sector: NFCSF Chief

National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories president Harshvardhan Patil on Monday expressed concern over the growing perception that sugar is harmful to health, warning that it could severely impact the sector.

The sector derives nearly 90% of its revenue from sugar sales, he said at the annual general meeting of Pune's Vasantdada Sugar Institute in the presence of its president and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Drawing a comparison with statutory health warnings on cigarette packets, Patil said sugar is now being projected as 'poison for health' in some regions, a trend that is gradually gaining ground.

"If such a narrative becomes widespread, it will pose a serious challenge for the sugar sector. Nearly 90% of the industry's revenue comes from sugar sales, while only 10% to 15%is generated from by-products. This is a worrying situation," Patil said.

He also claimed consumption of sugar-based beverages is declining globally, citing interactions with multinational companies.

"Recently, we spoke to some international companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola. They too have seen a drop in consumption, with customers increasingly opting for zero-sugar or diet variants. People are no longer ready to buy sugar-added beverages," he said.

While acknowledging rising health awareness, particularly among people with diabetes, Patil said sugar production continues to increase, creating an imbalance between supply and demand.

Highlighting the challenges faced by sugar mills, Patil urged senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar to raise the issue at the national level.

"I would urge Pawar saheb to take up all these concerns related to the sugar industry. We have already submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting them to send a proposal to the Centre. Discussions are also underway with other sugar-producing states to collectively address the issue," Patil informed.

There has to be a comprehensive solution to protect the sugar industry and the livelihood of farmers and workers dependent on it, he asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said he will raise these concerns with the Centre.

"We will raise all the concerns mentioned by Patil with the Union minister for cooperation (Amit Shah ) and try to find solutions," Pawar said.