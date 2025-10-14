PMSGY Rooftop Solar Installations Reach 4.9 GW; Gujarat Leads, Target Still Distant

Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojna, India added around 4.9 GW of residential rooftop solar capacity. Under the same scheme over 57.9 lakh installation applications have been submitted as of July. However, between March 2024 and July 2025, only 13.1% of the target of 1 crore installations has been met, PTI reported citing a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and JMK Research & Analytics.

In the same light, just 14.1% of the allocated Rs 65,700 crore in subsidies have been released till July 2025. Notably, India has a target of achieving 300 GW capacity by FY27.

Under PMSGY, Gujarat leads all states with the highest installed residential rooftop solar capacity of 1,491 MW, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan. These states together account for around 77.2% of the total installed capacity (4,946 MW) under the scheme till July 2025.