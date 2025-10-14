PMSGY Rooftop Solar Installations Reach 4.9 GW; Gujarat Leads, Target Still Distant
Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojna, India added around 4.9 GW of residential rooftop solar capacity. Under the same scheme over 57.9 lakh installation applications have been submitted as of July. However, between March 2024 and July 2025, only 13.1% of the target of 1 crore installations has been met, PTI reported citing a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and JMK Research & Analytics.
In the same light, just 14.1% of the allocated Rs 65,700 crore in subsidies have been released till July 2025. Notably, India has a target of achieving 300 GW capacity by FY27.
Under PMSGY, Gujarat leads all states with the highest installed residential rooftop solar capacity of 1,491 MW, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan. These states together account for around 77.2% of the total installed capacity (4,946 MW) under the scheme till July 2025.
“PMSGY has steadily expanded its policy framework to speed up residential rooftop solar adoption. Since 2024, it has rolled out a nationwide capacity-building programme to train over three lakh people and help vendors, utilities and financiers upskill,” said Jyoti Gulia, Founder, JMK Research, and a contributing author of the report as per PTI.
“However, low consumer awareness and access to finance remain significant barriers to the adoption of rooftop solar. Outdated perceptions of high upfront costs and maintenance persist, especially in rural areas,” said Prabhakar Sharma, senior consultant, JMK Research, and a co-author of this report.
India will need to ramp up efforts if the 2030 target for installed solar capacity is to be achieved. As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India's installed solar capacity stood at 105.6 GW at the end of fiscal 2025. This means only 35% of 2030 target of 300 GW has been accomplished.
(With inputs from PTI)