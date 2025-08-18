PMVBRY: PM's Flagship Employment Incentive Scheme Goes Live

The government has made the portal for the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna (PMVBRY) live from today, paving the way for employers to begin registrations under the new employment-linked incentive scheme.

The Union Cabinet had approved the scheme on July 1, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launching it during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort on Aug. 15. The central sector scheme aims to support job creation, enhance employability and extend social security across sectors, with a particular focus on manufacturing.

With an outlay of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, the scheme is expected to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Benefits will apply to employment generated between August 1, 2025 and July 31, 2027.

Employers can now visit the dedicated portals — pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or pmvbry.labour.gov.in — to complete a one-time registration process. For first-time workers, a Universal Account Number (UAN) must be generated using Face Authentication Technology (FAT) available on the UMANG app.

The scheme has two parts:

Part A: Incentive to First Time Employees

This part will offer a one-time incentive equivalent to average one-month wage (Basic+ DA) up to Rs 15,000 in two installments.

Employees with gross wage up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible.

Part B: Support to Employers