PM Suryodaya Scheme Could Boost Residential Rooftop Solar Capacity By 10 GW

The Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the potential to increase the rooftop solar capacity by another 10 GW (10,000 MW) over the time period of the scheme.

The PM had announced the scheme after the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Jan. 22.

Although there is little detail available on the scheme, a Press Information Bureau release said it will involve connecting 1 crore households with rooftop solar systems. It aims to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations, along with offering additional income for surplus electricity generation.

Presently, India has close to 12 GW of rooftop solar capacity, but residential rooftop capacity is only 2.2 GW.

"Once 1 crore households are connected, it will add around 10 GW of new residential rooftop capacity in the country," said Rupesh Sankhe, vice president at Elara Securities and a power sector analyst.

If 1KWH is taken as the average load per household, it will translate into 10,000 MW of total installed capacity for 1 crore households, he said.

The investments would be around Rs 50,000 crore, at an average of Rs 5 crore per MW, Sankhe said.

As the adoption increases, around 30 crore households can see the rooftop capacity even touch 40,000 MW by 2040, he said.

The PM has directed that a massive national campaign be started to mobilise residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.

On Jan. 22, immediately after his visit to Ayodhya, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting at his residence to launch the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that the power of the sun can be harnessed by every household with a roof, to reduce their electricity bills and make them truly atmanirbhar for their electricity needs.