PM Modi, Trump Exchange Diwali Greetings Amid Trade Talks And Oil Diplomacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged warm wishes on Diwali, posting on social media amid signalled progress in bilateral trade and energy discussions.
“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings,” Modi said on X, adding that India and the US would continue to “illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.”
Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2025
Trump, in turn, praised Modi and the people of India, saying, “I love the people of India. We spoke to PM Modi today. He is not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see the war end as much as I do.”
VIDEO | USA President Donald Trump (@POTUS) said, "I love the people of India. We spoke to PM Modi today. He is not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see the war end as much as I do." #USA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025
In his official Diwali message from the White House, Trump called the festival a “timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness,” extending his best wishes to “every American celebrating Diwali — the Festival of Lights.” He added, “As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil.”
The greetings came against the backdrop of renewed trade negotiations between the two nations. According to an Indian government official, both sides have narrowed their differences and are making “solid progress” toward a trade deal aimed at lowering punitive tariffs. Indian negotiators reportedly had positive meetings in Washington last week.
Trump’s latest outreach marks a softer tone after months of criticism over India’s discounted oil purchases from Russia. While the US President said India would gradually reduce Russian imports, New Delhi maintained that energy purchases would continue to prioritise consumer interests.
Russia currently supplies about one-third of India’s crude imports, but officials have indicated that state refiners are exploring higher volumes of US oil.