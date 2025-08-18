PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meet With Ministers To Take Stock Of Economy

Business NewsEconomy & FinancePM Modi To Chair High-Level Meet With Ministers To Take Stock Of Economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will be attending this meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting with top ministers on Monday to take a stock of the Indian economy, people in know told NDTV Profit.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will be attending this meeting. Agriculture and IT ministries will also be part of the meeting, which is scheduled at 6 pm, according to persons privy to the development.

The top officials attending the meeting also include Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

This is a developing story.

