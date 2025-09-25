ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi Highlights 'Make In India' Push For Semiconductors, Shipbuilding
"We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's push for self-reliance, stressing the government's focus on shipbuilding and semiconductor manufacturing, underlining the 'Make In India' vision.
Speaking after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Noida, Modi said, "The government is putting a lot of effort under 'Make In India' initiative. We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India."
Modi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh will empower the nation with a semiconductor facility. "The government has decriminalised many such rules under which cases were filed against people for making even smallest of mistakes in business," he noted.
(This is a developing story)
