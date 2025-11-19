PM-KISAN 21st Instalment 2025: Check Payment Amount, Status, Other Key Details

Business NewsEconomy & FinancePM-KISAN 21st Instalment 2025: Check Payment Amount, Status, Other Key Details
About nine crore farmers nationwide will receive almost Rs 18,000 crore directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

19 Nov 2025, 07:11 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families. (Photo source: Representative/Unsplash)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Nov. 19, 2025, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Under this instalment, approximately nine crore farmers across India will receive nearly Rs 18,000 crore directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The DBT ensures complete transparency, as funds go straight to farmers without intermediaries, ensuring beneficiaries receive the full amount.

How Much Does PM-KISAN Pay Per Farmer?

Launched on Feb. 24, 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families. The payment is split into three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, directly credited to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through DBT.

How Farmers Can Receive PM-KISAN Funds

Farmers must complete their eKYC to receive the instalment. There are three ways to complete eKYC:

  1. OTP verification via the PM-KISAN portal.

  2. Biometric verification at CSC or SSK centres.

  3. Face authentication using the PM-KISAN mobile app.

An Aadhaar number is required for verification. Completing eKYC ensures that the government can safely transfer the funds directly to the correct bank account.

PM-KISAN Eligibility Criteria

To date, the government has transferred over Rs 3.7 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmer families over 20 instalments. Farmers are eligible for PM-KISAN payments only if their land records, bank accounts, and identity details are verified and linked.

How To Check Your PM-KISAN Payment Status

Farmers can check the status of their instalment via the official website or the PM-KISAN mobile app.

Via Website:

  1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

  2. Click on the Farmer’s Corner section.

  3. Select “Know Your Status”.

  4. Enter your registration number and security code.

  5. Input the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to view the instalment status.

Via Mobile App:

  1. Install the PM-KISAN app.

  2. Tap on “Beneficiary Status”.

  3. Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

  4. The app displays:

    • Whether the 21st instalment has been credited.

    • Date and time of the payment.

    • Details of previous instalments.

This ensures farmers can easily track and receive their PM-KISAN payments without delays.

