PM-KISAN 21st Instalment 2025: Check Payment Amount, Status, Other Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Nov. 19, 2025, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Under this instalment, approximately nine crore farmers across India will receive nearly Rs 18,000 crore directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The DBT ensures complete transparency, as funds go straight to farmers without intermediaries, ensuring beneficiaries receive the full amount.