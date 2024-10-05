PM Internship Scheme: Government Likely To Apply Reservation Policy

The government's reservations will be applicable in selecting the candidates under the PM internship scheme, a top source in Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

“Existing reservation policy for individuals with disabilities, other backward classes, Scheduled Tribes, and Scheduled Castes, may come under the Scheme, official said.

Added that contour of the scheme is in works and reservation will be covered eventually under the scheme.

The negative list will be put out by the MCA outlining the eligible candidates to participate in the scheme, according to the source. These include candidates from economically weaker sections families where any of their family members has an annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh for the fiscal 2023-24.