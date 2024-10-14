PM Internship Scheme Gets 1.5 Lakh Young Applicants Within Two Days Of Launch

Over 1.55 lakh youth across the country have applied so far for the PM Internship Scheme since Saturday, when the government officially started accepting registrations.

A total of 91,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors have been added on the scheme's portal, according to government sources.

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme aims to provide internship to one crore youth in top 500 companies over five years. It had opened the portal for companies to register their internship opportunities for the pilot phase from Oct. 3.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the implementing ministry for the scheme, had posted on X that the portal would go live for registration of the candidates from 5:00 p.m. onwards on Oct. 11. Candidates can register on pminternship.mca.gov.in.

“The number of registrations has reached 1,55,109 since the portal went live. The total internship postings will soon cross the one lakh mark with more companies expected to be added to the list," an MCA source told NDTV Profit.