Piyush Goyal To Co-Chair Sixth India-US Commercial Dialogue
Goyal will also chair a young business leaders roundtable and India-USA gems and jewellery trade roundtable.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair the sixth India-US Commercial Dialogue meeting with his counterpart Gina Raimondo at Washington DC on Oct. 3, according to an official release on Sunday.
During his visit to the US from Monday, Goyal will also interact with leading US and Indian chief executive officers on Oct. 2 to discuss investment avenues in India.
At the three-day event, both sides will discuss ways to generate sustainable economic growth, improving the business and investment climate and to deepen ties between the Indian and US business communities, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
"His interactions with business and industry leaders in a roundtable organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum will stress upon ways to further leverage the complementary strengths and synergies between the economies of India and USA," it said.
Goyal and Raimondo will also discuss steps to expand and diversify critical minerals supply chains between the countries. The two sides are negotiating a memorandum of understanding, which intends to enhance bilateral collaboration to increase and diversify essential critical mineral supply chains and leverage their complementary strengths.
The visit will also include meeting US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai to discuss the ongoing collaboration under the trade policy forum and ways to further add to two-way trade between the two countries.
This visit will add further impetus to the strong and growing trade and investment ties between India and the US. It will encourage business-to-business engagement and promote strategic partnerships across sectors of priority to both sides, including critical minerals, building supply chain resilience, facilitating climate and clean technology cooperation, inclusive digital growth, standards and conformance cooperation, travel and tourism.