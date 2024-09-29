Piyush Goyal To Co-Chair Sixth India-US Commercial Dialogue

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair the sixth India-US Commercial Dialogue meeting with his counterpart Gina Raimondo at Washington DC on Oct. 3, according to an official release on Sunday.

During his visit to the US from Monday, Goyal will also interact with leading US and Indian chief executive officers on Oct. 2 to discuss investment avenues in India.

At the three-day event, both sides will discuss ways to generate sustainable economic growth, improving the business and investment climate and to deepen ties between the Indian and US business communities, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"His interactions with business and industry leaders in a roundtable organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum will stress upon ways to further leverage the complementary strengths and synergies between the economies of India and USA," it said.

Goyal will chair a young business leaders roundtable and India-USA gems and jewellery trade roundtable.