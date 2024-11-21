Piyush Goyal Tells Industry To Leverage Rs 1 Lakh Crore Fund To Boost Innovation

"I believe that with this pool of capital (ANRF), and if we can quickly use it, I assure you, the government will not be found wanting to put up additional funding on the table. But we have to get the industry and get the people of India, the youngsters, tuned to looking at new innovation and new ideas and developing them, experimenting with them, willing to fail, should it happen, but continue and persevere to create a innovation ecosystem in the country," Goyal said.