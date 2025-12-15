Piyush Goyal Says India Is Preferred Destination For Data Centres, No Shortage Of Power

"We cannot allow the people to be deprived of adequate power...coal production will also help us reduce import further (of the dry fuel). We have already reduced our imports. We are also looking at coal alternatives like coal being converted to synthetic gas. We must recognise that we are a developing nation, we need transition time and low cost energy, to be able to meet the growing need of a large nation and need of our industrial growth as well as prosperity of the common man," he said.