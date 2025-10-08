Piyush Goyal: India-US Trade Talks Hinge On US Government Shutdown Resolution
Piyush Goyal, speaking in Mumbai, told the media that it's only been a week, and India-US trade negotiations will continue, adapting to US processes.
Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, on Wednesday spoke about the US government shutdown and said that further discussions on trade talks between the two countries will be held keeping in mind how "things work in their government."
The US government shutdown started Oct. 1, 2025, when the US Congress couldn't pass funding bills amid disputes over spending, border security, and policy riders. The non-essential federal services were halted, affecting agencies like SSA and air traffic.
#WATCH | Mumbai | On the US government shutdown, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "It has only been a week since the shutdown. Further discussions will be held, keeping in mind how things work in their government" pic.twitter.com/aRMvQquk1g— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025
Speaking at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai, the minister also said that the world looks upon India with trust and confidence as the country guarantees high-quality talent, skill, goods and services, and a commitment to timely delivery.
From being a participant to now being a principal architect of the fintech world, India leads global initiatives, he added.
"I think no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed and prosperous nation when we celebrate 100 years of independence. And this cannot happen without the adoption of technology, without the digital world keeping abreast with what is happening in the world, without our trade partnerships increasing across the world. And all of this rests on India being looked upon as a trusted partner of the world," the minister said.
Goyal further said when India aspires to be a USD 30, 32 or 35 trillion economy by 2047, "Our friends from the finance world can quickly do the math and you will see that achieving this is very much in the realm of possibility... something that we are all collectively committed to achieve".
The government, on its part, he said, is taking massive steps to promote the domestic economy built upon both the pillars of infrastructure development and consumption-led growth.
Government is committed to expanding international trade, so much so that despite all the global turbulence that we read about, we see, every single day, we hear about it across the world, he said. He added the country today is at an inflexion point, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, expanding trade relations with developed countries around the world, focusing on empowering customers with high-quality, and low taxes.
From being a participant to now being a principal architect of the Fintech world, India leads global initiatives.#GlobalFintechFest2025 pic.twitter.com/XhvAmg1Z7B— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2025
On India's export performance, he said the growth in outward shipments (goods and services combined) is estimated at 4-5%. The data will be released next week.