Piyush Goyal: India-US Trade Talks Hinge On US Government Shutdown Resolution

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, on Wednesday spoke about the US government shutdown and said that further discussions on trade talks between the two countries will be held keeping in mind how "things work in their government."

The US government shutdown started Oct. 1, 2025, when the US Congress couldn't pass funding bills amid disputes over spending, border security, and policy riders. The non-essential federal services were halted, affecting agencies like SSA and air traffic.

Goyal, speaking in Mumbai, told the media that it's only been a week, and India-US trade negotiations will continue, adapting to US processes.