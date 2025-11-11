Piyush Goyal Assures Support To Exporters Amid Tariff Concerns Raised By TRB Rajaa

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Tamil Nadu Commerce Minister TRB Rajaa discussed on Tuesday tariff-related challenges faced by Indian exporters during an interaction at an event.

Rajaa highlighted that Tamil Nadu's textile and seafood exporters were among those affected by recent tariff measures in key markets, urging the Union government to consider support measures.

"Our textile and seafood exporters are facing difficulties due to tariffs. We urge some action on that end," he said at the Udyog Samagam event.

Responding to the concerns, Goyal said the government was pursuing a fair, balanced and equitable trade deal that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders, including workers, farmers and fisherfolk. "A trade deal has to be in everyone’s interest. It can happen tomorrow, next month, or next year, but not at the cost of our people," he said.

The minister added that India was prepared for any contingency in global trade and was proactively diversifying markets for its exporters. "The EU has recently approved several of our fisheries that weren’t earlier. Knowing the US market is affected, we reached out to the EU and Russia to approve our suppliers so new markets can open up. The Gulf has also shown interest in buying more fish," Goyal said.

He emphasised that India has the resilience and capacity to face big challenges, and would continue supporting exporters through market diversification and policy backing. "India is not weak, we will find ways to support our exporters," Goyal said.