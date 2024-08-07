Piyush Goyal Advises BIMSTEC Members To Reevaluate Proposed Free Trade Agreement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recommended that the seven-member countries of the BIMSTEC bloc reassess the progress of their Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which have been advancing slowly.

He proposed that the members consider negotiating a preferential trade agreement as an alternative to a comprehensive free trade pact.

BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises five South Asian countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka—and two Southeast Asian nations, Myanmar and Thailand.

The bloc has been negotiating a proposed FTA since 2004, with over 20 rounds of discussions conducted to date. The most recent round took place in 2018.