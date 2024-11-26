PAN 2.0: Existing PAN Card Holders Need Not Apply Again, CBDT Clarifies
While QR codes will be incorporated in PAN cards to be issued under the revamped system, the CBDT clarified that it is "not a new feature".
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday clarified that existing permanent account number or PAN card holders will "not be required to apply again", while being integrated into the new PAN 2.0 system.
The existing cards will be valid after the revamped system is rolled out, the CBDT said. "No new PAN card will be delivered unless the PAN holder requests for it owing to any updation/correction in their existing PAN," it noted.
The new system, which is expected to commence in 2025, received nod from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday. The project carries a financial implication of Rs 1,435 crore.
Once the PAN 2.0 system is rolled out, the correction or updation of card holders' details like email, mobile number, address or demographic details can be carried out at "free of cost", the CBDT said.
The electronic version of the updated PAN cards will be emailed directly to the registered email IDs. However, users requesting for a physical version of their updated PAN card will be required to pay a domestic delivery fee of Rs 50, it noted.
While the PAN cards to be issued under the new system will carry a quick-response code, the CBDT clarified that this is not a new feature. The QR codes have been incorporated in PAN cards issued since fiscal 2018.
"The QR code helps in validating the PAN and PAN details," CBDT said, adding that the same will be continued under the PAN 2.0 project. However, the new cards will have a "dynamic QR code", which will display the latest data present in the PAN database, the statement noted.
"PAN holders having an old PAN Card without QR code have an option to apply for a new card with QR code in existing PAN 1.0 eco-system as well as in the PAN 2.0," it further said.
Explaining how the PAN 2.0 will differ from the existing system, the CBDT said it would lead to the integration of the platforms which are used for PAN-related services.
Presently, the PAN related services are hosted on three different portals— e-tax filing portal, UTI portal and Protean e-Gov portal. Under the PAN 2.0 Project, all PAN-related services "will be hosted on a single unified portal" of the Income Tax Department, the CBDT said.