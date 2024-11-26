PAN 2.0: Existing PAN Card Holders Need Not Apply Again, CBDT Clarifies

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday clarified that existing permanent account number or PAN card holders will "not be required to apply again", while being integrated into the new PAN 2.0 system.

The existing cards will be valid after the revamped system is rolled out, the CBDT said. "No new PAN card will be delivered unless the PAN holder requests for it owing to any updation/correction in their existing PAN," it noted.

The new system, which is expected to commence in 2025, received nod from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday. The project carries a financial implication of Rs 1,435 crore.

Once the PAN 2.0 system is rolled out, the correction or updation of card holders' details like email, mobile number, address or demographic details can be carried out at "free of cost", the CBDT said.

The electronic version of the updated PAN cards will be emailed directly to the registered email IDs. However, users requesting for a physical version of their updated PAN card will be required to pay a domestic delivery fee of Rs 50, it noted.