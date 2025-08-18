Unemployment Rate Declines To 5.2% In July

Unemployment rate in the current weekly status among persons aged 15 and above declined to 5.2% in July from 5.6% in June, according to the periodic labour force survey for July 2025.

For rural areas, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% for July, declining for both males and females. For urban areas, it saw a modest uptick to 7.2% in July from 7.1% last month, led by males.

Labour force participation rates also improved to 54.9% as compared to 54.2% during June. During July, the LFPR in rural areas and urban areas was 56.9% and 50.7% respectively.

During the month of July, the worker population ratio in CWS in rural areas increased to 54.4% from 53.3% in June. Urban areas marked a marginal increase to 47% in July from 46.8% in June.

Worker population ratio for rural females was 35.5% in July as compared to 23.5% observed for urban females. The overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was 31.6% in July.