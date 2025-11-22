Parliament Winter Session: Government Lines Up Major Financial Bills In Reform-Heavy Session—Details Inside

The Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Dec. 1, is set to witness an extensive legislative push, with the government lining up at least ten major bills across key sectors.

Among the big-ticket agenda, the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, the Markets Code Bill, and the Insurance Law Amendment Bill are slated for introduction.

The nuclear legislation is expected to draw significant attention as it proposes opening electricity generation in the atomic sector for private participation.

Besides, the long-pending Securities Markets Code, originally announced in the Union Budget 2021–22, returns in its updated form as the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025. The legislation seeks to consolidate the SEBI Act, 1992, the Depositories Act, 1996, and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 into a single, comprehensive framework. The rationalised code is intended to streamline regulation and ease compliance.

The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is another crucial financial sector reform. The proposal aims to deepen insurance penetration, boost sectoral expansion, strengthen development functions, and improve ease of doing business.

With India’s insurance penetration still below global averages, the bill signals a renewed push toward regulatory flexibility and market development.

Infrastructure and dispute resolution reforms also feature prominently. The National Highways (Amendment) Bill aims to speed up land acquisition for road projects, while the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill seeks to update the 1926 framework and strengthen the arbitration ecosystem.

Notably, two bills already in Parliament, one is the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill and insolvency-related amendments and are under review by parliamentary committees.

Among others, a politically sensitive proposal on the list is the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, which would bring Chandigarh under Article 240, aligning its administration with Union Territories such as Lakshadweep and potentially reshaping its governance model.

The government will also move a Repealing and Amending Bill targeting more than 120 obsolete laws for removal, as part of its ongoing clean-up of the statute book.