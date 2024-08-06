Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament Live: FM Likely To Announce Amendments In Finance Bill
Here are the highlights as Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the Finance Bill for fiscal 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha to seek its consideration and passage.
What Is A Finance Bill?
The Finance Bill forms a part of the Union Budget, with details about all the legal amendments required for the changes in taxation proposed by the Finance Minister. The Constitution defines financial legislation into two categories: Money Bills and Financial Bills.
All Money bills are Financial bills but all Financial bills are not Money bills. Finance Bill has the provision of including recommendations from Rajya Sabha, however, in case of a Money Bill, it is not mandatory. In case of a Money Bill, Lok Sabha has the right to reject the recommendations of the Upper house or Rajya Sabha.
The Finance Bill is introduced in Lok Sabha. Rajay Sabha can recommend amendments in the bill. However, the bill has to be passed by Parliament within 75 days of introduction.
S Jaishankar In Parliament On Bangladesh Crisis
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament that an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals are currently in Bangladesh, including 9,000 students, amid the political turmoil in the country. He said the Indian government is close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through its diplomatic missions.
"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organizations to ensure their protection and well-being. We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation," he told Rajya Sabha.
STT On Futures And Options Was Hiked
In the Budget 2024, the standard deduction for the new tax regime increased to Rs 75,000, and the new tax regime slabs were revised.
The securities transaction tax on futures and options was hiked, with the STT on the sale of options in securities raised from 0.0625% to 0.1% of the option premium, and on the sale of futures in securities from 0.0125% to 0.02%.
Budget For Youth
The budget also proposed incentives for 30 lakh youth entering the job market, providing one month of PF contribution to address unemployment.
"The government is also working with the companies to provide ITI training to the youth in the state. She also said that one crore youths will directly benefit as the government will talk to over 500 companies to offer them job through CSR," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech on July 23.
Increased Allocation To Agriculture, Education
The agricultural allocation in the budget 2024 is Rs 8,000 crore higher as compared to last year, the finance minister said in Parliament on July 30.
"The allocation to education has increased by 23% as compared to last year," she said. "Health and social welfare allocation increased by Rs 3,000 crore as compared to last year."
FM To Introduce Finance Bill In Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce the Finance Bill for fiscal 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, seeking its consideration and passage. This bill is essential for implementing the Budget proposals, which require approval from both houses of Parliament.
The Budget 2024, presented on July 23, has been under parliamentary review since the session commenced on July 22 and will conclude on Aug. 12.
In her seventh consecutive Union Budget, Sitharaman proposed significant tax changes. The Union Budget 2024 introduces new taxation policies, including income tax relief and adjustments to capital gains tax rates and holding periods for various assets.