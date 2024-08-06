Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament Live: FM Likely To Announce Amendments In Finance Bill

The Finance Bill forms a part of the Union Budget, with details about all the legal amendments required for the changes in taxation proposed by the Finance Minister. The Constitution defines financial legislation into two categories: Money Bills and Financial Bills.

All Money bills are Financial bills but all Financial bills are not Money bills. Finance Bill has the provision of including recommendations from Rajya Sabha, however, in case of a Money Bill, it is not mandatory. In case of a Money Bill, Lok Sabha has the right to reject the recommendations of the Upper house or Rajya Sabha.

The Finance Bill is introduced in Lok Sabha. Rajay Sabha can recommend amendments in the bill. However, the bill has to be passed by Parliament within 75 days of introduction.