Paddy Cultivation Up 4.28% As Kharif Crop Area Expands, Cotton Sowing Drops

Farmers have expanded the area under paddy cultivation by 4.28% to 33.18 million hectares during the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer-sown) crop season, according to government data released on Monday. This marks an increase from 31.82 million hectares during the same period last year.

The rise in paddy acreage coincides with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, which predicts widespread rainfall across several regions. As of Aug. 12, the agriculture ministry reported that pulses acreage also saw a slight increase, growing to 11.74 million hectares from 11.01 million hectares in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the area under oilseeds cultivation remained nearly unchanged at 18.37 million hectares, compared to 18.22 million hectares last year. However, cotton sowing experienced a decline, dropping to 11.05 million hectares from 12.12 million hectares in the same period last season.

Within the pulses category, pigeon pea saw an increase in planting, while black gram acreage declined. Additionally, coarse cereals and sugarcane plantings showed modest increases.

Overall, the total area under all kharif crops reached 97.99 million hectares, up from 96.64 million hectares last year. The kharif sowing season typically begins in June with the onset of monsoon rains, and harvesting starts in October.

The IMD's forecast of widespread rainfall in early August across northeast India and the western Himalayan region could influence late-season sowing decisions.

(With inputs from PTI)